MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading 2.7% Higher

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $502.00 and last traded at $501.64. 140,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 578,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 60.2% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

