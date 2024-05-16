ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 357.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,844 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.76. 596,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.