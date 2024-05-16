ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 83 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,039 shares of company stock worth $21,820,348. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.95. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.