82,370 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 948,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,525. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

