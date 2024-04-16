Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,671,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.15.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

