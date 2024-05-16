Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Rises By 17.6%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
