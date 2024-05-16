Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Rises By 17.6%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

