Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,048 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,187 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.82. 2,409,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,746. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.12 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

