Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Increases By 17.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Diana Shipping Stock Performance
Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 1,010,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 52.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.
