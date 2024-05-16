Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Increases By 17.4%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 1,010,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 52.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

See Also

