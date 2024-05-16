Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.5%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.59 and last traded at $85.16. Approximately 1,480,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,048,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

