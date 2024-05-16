Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-589 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.20 million. Globant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.
NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,218. Globant has a 1 year low of $141.88 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.83.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
