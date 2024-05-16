Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rises By 17.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.06. 2,046,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.55, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $133.61 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,576 shares of company stock worth $95,386,930. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 277.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.