Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.51. 2,152,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,530,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

