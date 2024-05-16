ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In other news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPENLANE news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Price Performance

NYSE KAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 519,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.