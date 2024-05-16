Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rises By 17.7%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ATNM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 236,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,277. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.08.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.