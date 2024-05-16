Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rises By 17.7%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ATNM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 236,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,277. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Articles

