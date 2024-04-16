Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. 1,365,443 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

