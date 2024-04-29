Choreo LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.08. 88,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average is $220.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.15 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

