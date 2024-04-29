Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $5.64 on Monday, reaching $172.86. 4,578,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,692,082. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

