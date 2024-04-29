Choreo LLC Acquires 30,595 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 340,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,408. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

