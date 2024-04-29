Choreo LLC Buys 3,977 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $265,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 617,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

