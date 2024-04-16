Acala Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.55 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $102.98 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,860.87 or 1.00078406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10281811 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,851,246.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

