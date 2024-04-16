Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,738 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises 13.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. 151,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

