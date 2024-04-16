Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,679. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

