Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,508,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 191,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,063,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 3,847,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,752. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

