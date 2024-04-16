Short Interest in Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Drops By 8.3%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRDGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INRD remained flat at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.32. Inrad Optics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 52.37% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.