Short Interest in Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Drops By 8.3%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INRD remained flat at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.32. Inrad Optics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 52.37% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

