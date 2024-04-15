Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,801 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.25. 472,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.