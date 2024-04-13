Apollo Global Management’s (APO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.62.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:APO opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.