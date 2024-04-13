CIBC Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Tilray Stock Down 4.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.