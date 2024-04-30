McAdam LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.