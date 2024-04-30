Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIO stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,951. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $473.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

