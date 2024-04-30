Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

