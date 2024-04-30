Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $532.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

