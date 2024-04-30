Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.