United Fire Group (UFCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,509. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $27.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFCS

Insider Transactions at United Fire Group

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.