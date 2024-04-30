Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 12,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,032.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,830 shares of company stock valued at $13,876,320. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

