TFI International (TSE:TFI) Raised to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
TFI International Stock Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
