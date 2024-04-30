North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.120-3.490 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.31 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. 8,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.53. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.