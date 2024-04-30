Intact Financial (IFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$3.34 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$226.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$212.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$239.89.



Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

