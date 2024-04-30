Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 483,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,107,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

