Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $733.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 508,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after buying an additional 458,622 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $16,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

