Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. 304,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,472. Welltower has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
