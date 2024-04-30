Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.020-4.150 EPS.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. 304,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,472. Welltower has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.