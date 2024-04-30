Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNCR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at $646,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 888,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,695.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,490 shares of company stock valued at $59,307 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

