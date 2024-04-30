Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
SNCR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
