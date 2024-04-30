ACCO Brands (ACCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE ACCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 58,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACCO Brands
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Seagate Technology Warns Cloud Demand is Heating Up
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- What are earnings reports?
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.