AAON (AAON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AAON Trading Up 0.4 %
AAON traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. 17,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,181. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
