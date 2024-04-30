Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Fathom worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $32.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fathom

(Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.