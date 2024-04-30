Veracyte (VCYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 41,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,324. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on VCYT
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Seagate Technology Warns Cloud Demand is Heating Up
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.