Veracyte (VCYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 41,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,324. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

