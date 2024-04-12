Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,990 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,090.00 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

