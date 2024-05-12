Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. Nuvectis Pharma has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,365,160.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

