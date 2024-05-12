JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of JELD opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,662,460. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 128.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

