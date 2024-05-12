Comparing NeueHealth (NEUE) and Its Peers

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NeueHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeueHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 94 1126 2576 99 2.69

Profitability

NeueHealth currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 12.36%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares NeueHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -89.78% -6.14% 2.20% NeueHealth Competitors -6.54% 0.30% 0.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeueHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.05 NeueHealth Competitors $80.66 billion $2.78 billion 6.01

NeueHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeueHealth peers beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.