Critical Analysis: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares C3is and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|C3is
|$28.74 million
|0.02
|$9.29 million
|N/A
|N/A
|TORM
|$1.52 billion
|1.94
|$648.27 million
|$7.46
|4.86
TORM has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for C3is and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|C3is
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares C3is and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|C3is
|32.33%
|19.85%
|13.77%
|TORM
|42.64%
|36.99%
|20.95%
Summary
TORM beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About C3is
C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.