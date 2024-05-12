Critical Analysis: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C3is and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get C3is alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million N/A N/A TORM $1.52 billion 1.94 $648.27 million $7.46 4.86

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TORM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for C3is and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares C3is and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.33% 19.85% 13.77% TORM 42.64% 36.99% 20.95%

Summary

TORM beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.